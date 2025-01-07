Two criminals killed in Patna encounter, cop injured

Patna, Jan 7 (IANS) Two criminals were gunned down and one police sub-inspector sustained injuries during an encounter in Patna’s Hinduni locality on Tuesday.

As per the officials, a gang of around eight to 10 criminals, assembled at Hinduni locality under the jurisdiction of Phulwarisharif police station to execute a big incident. Patna Police learnt about their movement and, accordingly, constituted a team to raid the place.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m.

According to the City Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharat S., the police acted on a tip-off about the gang's activities.

"A dedicated team was constituted to apprehend the suspects. When the team arrived at the scene, the gang members indiscriminately fired at the police party. In retaliation, the police team also fired at them. Four criminals sustained gunshot injuries and were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital. Two of them succumbed to the injuries. Two others sustained gunshot injuries and are undergoing treatment,” Sharat stated.

The police team swiftly acted and managed to apprehend two injured who had also been hospitalised.

The arrested individuals have been identified as residents of the Nalanda district. Around four other suspects managed to escape and are currently at large.

During the operation, a sub-inspector sustained gunshot injuries and was admitted to Patna AIIMS for treatment. The injured sub-inspector was identified as Vivek Kumar who was posted at the Gaurichak police station. His condition is said to be critical at the moment and is under close observation of doctors in the Intensive Care Unit of Patna AIIMS.

The district police are investigating the case to determine the nature of the illegal activities they were involved in and their possible involvement in other crimes. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. The police team recovered two pistols and some dead cartridges from the crime scene.

