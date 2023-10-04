Two associates of Bambiha gang arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (IANS) The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in an operation arrested two associates of the Bambiha gang, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Gora, and Ajay Kumar, alias Preet Pandit. Police have also recovered four pistols, comprising three .32 bore and one .30 bore, besides six magazines and 16 cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said, "Following inputs a team of AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, led by AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel in a joint operation arrested both the accused persons from Dhakoli, when they were travelling on their motorcycle."

He said accused Gora, a close associate of gangster Gurbax Sewewal, was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in two criminal cases, including a double murder case that took place in Jaitu in 2014.

Sharing more details, Goel said both the accused were involved in providing logistics support, hideouts and weapons to the members of the Bambiha gang and were planning to commit sensational crime in the state.

Further investigations are on and more revelations about the crimes committed by the Bambiha gang are expected during the course of investigation, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.