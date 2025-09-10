Who is Shehbaz Badesha? Shehnaz Gill’s Brother in Spotlight After Bigg Boss 19 Fight with Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19 is once again delivering headline-making drama, and this time it involves Shehbaz Badesha. His heated fight with fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari has set social media buzzing, sparking debates among fans and drawing attention to Shehbaz’s journey inside the house. But who really is Shehbaz Badesha beyond the glare of the Bigg Boss cameras?

Shehbaz Badesha is the younger brother of actress and singer Shehnaz Gill, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Known for his easygoing personality, sharp wit, and emotional bond with his sister, Shehbaz has often been seen as a strong pillar of support in Shehnaz’s personal and professional life. His appearances alongside her on various shows and events have made him a familiar face to fans of the Gill family.

Everything You Need to Know About Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Shehbaz Badesha

Hailing from Punjab, Shehbaz has gradually built a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has dabbled in modeling, music, and digital content creation, and has featured in Punjabi songs and videos. He is also popular on social media, where his candid updates and fun-loving persona resonate with followers. The Badesha siblings share a close bond, and Shehbaz often refers to Shehnaz as his biggest inspiration. Their camaraderie has been a source of charm for fans, especially after Shehnaz’s meteoric rise in Bollywood.

In Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz entered with high expectations, both because of his family name and his vibrant personality. His recent clash with Mridul Tiwari, however, has shifted focus onto his fiery temperament. The fight, which began as a war of words, quickly escalated into a full-blown confrontation, dividing housemates and igniting reactions online. While some viewers feel Shehbaz is carrying forward his sister’s legacy of standing strong inside the Bigg Boss house, others believe his aggression could cost him goodwill.

What stands out, though, is that Shehbaz Badesha has successfully carved his own identity in the show. No longer just Shehnaz Gill’s brother, he is now being discussed in his own right, with fans and critics closely watching his every move. The fight with Mridul may have been controversial, but it has undoubtedly cemented Shehbaz’s position as one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19.