Who Is Rajesh Keshav? Inside the Malayalam Anchor’s Life, Age, Family, and Current Health Crisis

Rajesh Keshav, widely known as RK, is one of the most familiar faces in Malayalam television and stage events. Over the years, his charismatic style, warm voice, and natural ability to connect with audiences made him a household name across Kerala. Whether hosting shows or performing at cultural functions, he brought energy and grace that audiences came to love.

Rajesh is married and is known to be a devoted family man. While his wife and children have largely stayed away from the public eye, those close to him describe his home as a space filled with love and quiet support. His ability to balance a demanding professional career with his personal life added to his appeal and the admiration he received from fans.

Earlier this week, Rajesh collapsed suddenly on stage while hosting an event in Kochi. The 49 year old suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors performed an emergency angioplasty. He has since been placed in the intensive care unit and remains on life support. His condition continues to be critical, with medical teams monitoring him closely round the clock.

At just 49 years of age, Rajesh Keshav’s sudden health setback has left many calling it a cruel twist of fate. Considered relatively young, especially for someone who was known for his energy and lively stage presence, his collapse has been described as deeply unfortunate. Fans and colleagues alike have expressed shock that a man who appeared so vibrant and full of life is now fighting for survival in the ICU. His condition is a reminder of how unpredictable health can be, and how even those who seem at the peak of their careers can be struck down without warning.

The news has deeply affected his admirers as well as his colleagues in the entertainment industry. Messages of hope and prayers have been pouring in on social media, with fans across Kerala and beyond wishing for his speedy recovery. His fellow anchors, actors, and filmmakers have expressed shock and sadness, sharing stories of his kindness and professionalism behind the scenes.

For many, Rajesh is not just a television personality but also a symbol of the bond between performer and audience in Kerala’s cultural life. His current health battle has reminded everyone of the fragility of life and the strength of collective goodwill. As his family holds on with hope, thousands of fans are joining them in prayer, waiting for the moment he can return to the stage that defined his life.