Pankaj Dheer Dies at 68: All About the Mahabharat Star’s Legacy, Wife, Family and More!

Indian television and film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away at the age of 68. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Karna in B. R. Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat, breathed his last on October 15, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Born on November 9, 1956, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Dheer came from a film-oriented family. His father, C. L. Dheer, was a well-known director in Hindi cinema, which helped shape his early interest in the entertainment world. Although Pankaj initially aspired to work behind the camera, his destiny took him to the front of it. His first appearance came in the 1983 film Sookha, marking the beginning of a career that would span over four decades.

Pankaj Dheer became a household name through his unforgettable performance as Karna in Mahabharat. His dignified portrayal of the tragic hero won him immense respect from audiences and peers alike. Viewers admired how he brought depth and emotion to one of mythology’s most misunderstood characters. The success of Mahabharat made him one of the most recognized faces on Indian television during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Everything You Need to Know About Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer

Beyond Mahabharat, Dheer had an extensive television career. He impressed audiences with his role as Raja Shivdutt in Chandrakanta and later appeared in popular shows like Yug, The Great Maratha, Sasural Simar Ka and Badho Bahu. On the big screen, he worked in several Hindi films including Sadak, Baadshah and Soldier, often playing strong supporting roles that showcased his versatility and commanding presence.

Apart from acting, Dheer also explored direction. In 2014, he directed the film My Father Godfather, featuring his son Nikitin Dheer. His passion for storytelling extended beyond acting, proving his deep connection to cinema as a whole.

Pankaj Dheer married Anita Dheer, a well-known costume designer, in 1976. The couple shared a close bond and were parents to two children, Nikitin and Nitika. His son, actor Nikitin Dheer, has made his own mark in Bollywood with notable performances in films like Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar and Shershaah. Nikitin is married to television actress Kratika Sengar, and they have a daughter named Devika, born in 2022. The Dheer family has continued to carry forward his artistic legacy, keeping their bond with the entertainment industry alive.

In recent years, Pankaj Dheer had been quietly battling cancer. Despite his illness, he remained active in television and film circles and was admired for his resilience and positivity. His passing leaves a deep void in the industry that he helped shape through his talent, grace and humility.

Fans and colleagues from across generations have been expressing their grief, remembering him as a dignified performer and a warm, grounded human being. His portrayal of Karna remains etched in India’s collective memory, symbolizing both heroism and heartbreak.

Pankaj Dheer’s life was a testament to dedication and passion for his craft. From mythological roles to modern television dramas, his contribution to Indian entertainment remains unmatched. He will be remembered not only for his performances but also for the strength, integrity and emotional honesty he brought to every role.

Even as the lights dim on a remarkable journey, the legacy of Pankaj Dheer continues to shine bright in the hearts of millions who grew up watching him bring history and mythology to life.