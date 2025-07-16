2025 Emmy Nominations: House of The Dragon Bags Insulting Record, Game of Thrones Fans in Dismay

Following the announcement of the 2025 nominations, House of the Dragon season 2 broke a Game of Thrones run at the Emmys, and the news is not good. One of the most successful television programs in Emmy history, Game of Thrones has received the most honors of any drama series, with 59 wins out of 164 nominations.

The second season of House of the Dragon is the first in the Game of Thrones series to not receive an Outstanding Drama Series nomination following those years of domination. Additionally, the show was not nominated for any above-the-line awards; therefore, it was not eligible for the writing, directing, or acting categories.

Nonetheless, a number of nominations in technical categories for the Creative Arts awards were included in the Emmys 2025 nominations, including

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi "Costumes—"The Burning Mill"

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling—"Smallfolk"

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)—"The Red Dragon and the Gold"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup—"The Red Sowing"

Outstanding Title Design

The second season got more criticism for its pacing and storyline problems, but season one was largely favorably received and did win a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. House of the Dragon season 2 ended on a cliffhanger; therefore, its shorter episode count was more bothersome than exciting.

Naturally, the amount of hate directed at Game of Thrones season 8, which was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and took home the prize, is far greater than that backlash. However, the situation differs as the Emmys were concluding one of their most successful series on a positive note. The outcome emphasizes the necessity for House of the Dragon season 3 to see a turnaround. Showrunner Ryan Condal has promised bigger and better book events. It should be able to restore the show's Emmy prospects if it can fulfill that promise.

