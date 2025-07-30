Tsunami hits Hawaii, flooding reported on Oahu’s North Shore

Honolulu, July 30 (IANS) Tsunami waves hit parts of Hawaii, flooding low lying coastal areas as well as triggering widespread evacuations, following the earthquake that struck Russia's Far East region, local media outlets reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, waves up to four feet high hit Oahu’s North Shore, sending seawater into the Haleiwa Boat Harbour and causing brief flooding in nearby parking areas. Water surged into the harbour at approximately 9:10 pm local time, reaching ankle height before receding within five minutes. While the area was largely deserted, a few vehicles and docked motorboats were present when the wave arrived, the CNN reported quoting KHNL, a television station in Honolulu.

In response, emergency sirens were activated across Oahu, and local authorities urged residents to move to higher ground. In Honolulu, many people followed advisories and relocated to elevated areas as a precaution.

According to local media outlets, more than 90 vessels departed Honolulu’s main port in the hours following the tsunami impact. Fishing boats, pleasure craft, and Coast Guard ships could be seen heading out to deeper waters, where the risk from surging waves is reduced. Maritime tracking systems confirmed steady traffic away from the harbour, reflecting a coordinated response from port authorities and vessel operators.

Although the tsunami warning for Hawaii was been downgraded to an advisory, coastal regions remain under watch for further surges or dangerous sea conditions. Officials have cautioned the public to stay away from beaches, harbours, and piers, as strong currents may persist for several hours after the initial wave activity.

The tsunami event was part of a broader disturbance in the Pacific, with wave activity also recorded along the US West Coast and tsunami threats issued in parts of the South Pacific. However, in Hawaii, the immediate focus was shifted to ensuring coastal safety and monitoring for any residual ocean activity.

However, despite the limited flooding and evacuations, no injuries or major damage have been reported so far. Emergency services remain on alert, and maritime traffic continues to be monitored closely, the American media reported.

The incident highlights Hawaii’s vulnerability to ocean-based natural events and the importance of early warning systems. The rapid public and institutional response played a key role in minimising the impact of the tsunami. Authorities praised the timely evacuation of vessels and the public’s adherence to safety instructions.

As conditions stabilise, residents and visitors were urged to remain vigilant and follow updates from local officials. Coastal areas are still expected to remain off-limits, until the advisory is lifted and conditions are confirmed safe.

