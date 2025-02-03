Trisha, Kamalini, Vaishnavi, and Aayushi included in U19 WC team of the tournament

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Gongadi Trisha, G Kamilini, Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, members of the Indian team winning 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, have been included in the team of the tournament named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

The winning Indian quartet find places in the team captained by South Africa skipper Kayla Reyneke, who finished as runners-up in the final at Bayuemas Oval on Sunday. Jemma Botha is another South African player to have made team of the tournament, while fast-bowler Nthabiseng Nini is selected as the 12th player.

Trisha scored 309 runs at the top of the order, making her the leading run-getter of the competition, including hitting a century against Scotland. Trisha was named Player of the Match in the final after she took 3-15 with her leg-spin, and then hit 44 not out as India sealed a nine-wicket win to retain their U19 World Cup title.

Trisha, who also won the 2023 U19 World Cup with the Indian teams, also earned the Player of the Tournament award in 2025 edition of the competition. Her fellow opener, wicketkeeper Kamalini, scored 143 runs in the tournament, and formed a potent opening pair at the top for India.

Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi took 17 wickets, the most by any player in the competition, including taking a hat-trick. Her fellow left-arm spinner Aayushi was second leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps.

Kayla was named the team captain after taking 11 wickets, while Jemma is included after hitting a crucial 37 off 24 balls in the semi-final win over Australia. England, who were beaten by India in the second semi-final, have two players selected in Davina Perrin – the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 176 – and wicket-keeper Katie Jones.

Australia’s Caoimhe Bray is at number five, with the middle-order is completed by Nepal’s skipper and all-rounder Puja Mahato, who scored 70 runs and took nine wickets – including 4-9 against Malaysia. The team is competed by Sri Lanka bowler Chamodi Praboda, who took nine wickets, including picking 3-16 against India.

2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament: Gongadi Trisha (India), ⁠Jemma Botha (South Africa), Davina Perrin (England), ⁠G Kamalini (India), ⁠Caoimhe Bray (Australia), ⁠Puja Mahato (Nepal), ⁠Kayla Reyneke (c) (South Africa), ⁠Katie Jones (wk) (England), ⁠Aayushi Shukla (India), ⁠Chamodi Praboda (Sri Lanka), ⁠Vaishnavi Sharma (India) and ⁠Nthabiseng Nini (South Africa, 12th player)

