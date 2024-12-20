Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh

Agartala, Dec 20 (IANS) Tripura Police have detained six Bangladeshi nationals including two children and two women, after they came into the state from Delhi, as they were trying to return to their country clandestinely, officials said.

A police official said that the six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a private guest house in Khowai district.

“The Bangladeshi nationals came to the bordering Khowai district from Delhi and briefly stayed in the private lodge before returning to their country with the help of Indian touts. They are residents of Feni district of Bangladesh,” the official told the media.

He said that the Bangladeshi nationals during preliminary interrogations confessed that a few months back they went to Delhi in search of jobs and illegally made Aadhaar, PAN, and EPIC cards. Police seized these fake cards.

The detained adult Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Mohammad Kabir (37), Mohammad Mumin (23), Ayasha Khatun (70), Tania Begum (35). Two children accompanied them.

Over the last five months, over 570 Bangladeshi nationals and over 63 Rohingyas were arrested by the Railway Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

So far, in 2024, 55 Rohingyas among 700 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were apprehended in Tripura and various contraband worth around Rs 50 crore seized by BSF alone.

A BSF spokesman said that the border guarding force has intensified its domination and operations along the 856 km India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border crimes including smuggling of contrabands.

After the Bangladesh unrest began in June-July, BSF enhanced surveillance along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border with the neighbouring country to prevent trans-border crime and infiltration, the spokesman said.

The BSF, on a number of occasions, foiled several infiltration attempts by hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals comprising Hindus and Muslims.

Five Indian states share a border with Bangladesh: West Bengal (2216 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam ( 263 km)

