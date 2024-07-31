Tripura Police arrest 6 Bangladeshi women with two kids

Agartala, July 31 (IANS) Tripura Police arrested six Bangladeshi women along with two children from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala for entering India without valid passports, police said on Wednesday.

An officer of the Airport Police Station said that on being informed about their suspicious movement at MBB Airport, police asked them for valid documents.

As they failed to show any valid papers they were arrested on Tuesday night.

The Bangladeshi women, aged between 30 to 38 years, during preliminary interrogation said that they illegally entered Tripura through the clandestine route and were planning to go to other states in the country by flight in search of jobs.

Three days ago, 28 Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, and two Rohingyas were arrested from two different places in Tripura by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel before boarding trains.

Over the last two-and-a-half months, more than 155 Bangladeshi nationals and 32 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, BSF, and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

In the last few weeks, Bangladesh has witnessed waves of deadly violence and clashes during the quota reform protests claiming the lives of over 170 people and injuring over a thousand.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.