Tribal leaders likely to meet CM Stalin in Tiruppur over custodial death of farmer

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Tribal leaders from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve plan to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his scheduled visit to Tiruppur on August 11 and 12, demanding justice in the alleged custodial death of a 48-year-old farmer.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among the Mudhuvar tribal community, who allege foul play by forest officials.

The victim, P. Marimuthu, a resident of Kurumalai tribal settlement in Tiruppur district, was under interrogation at the Udumalaipet Forest Range Office in connection with a purported wildlife offence involving possession of leopard teeth.

He was reportedly found dead inside the office toilet on Thursday morning. Forest officials claimed that Marimuthu died by suicide during questioning. However, his family and fellow tribal residents insist he was beaten to death while in custody and have termed it a clear case of custodial violence.

The community has also petitioned the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, seeking an independent and high-level probe into the death.

Police in Udumalaipet have registered a case under Section 196(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), and a judicial magistrate has taken up the investigation.

Two forest department personnel were suspended, but tribal groups have rejected the action as inadequate.

B. Ganeshan, president of the Anamalai Malai Thodar Muthuvan Pazhangudi Munnetra Sangam, said, “I was present during Marimuthu’s autopsy. There were injuries on his head and back, and his neck was swollen -- clear signs of assault. This cannot be a suicide, but no one is listening to us.”

Ganeshan alleged that a seven-member forest team was present during the interrogation, yet only two were suspended. “This is a mere eyewash. We are trying to obtain permission to meet the Chief Minister during his visit and present our demands directly,” he added.

Tribal leaders are demanding the arrest of all forest officials involved, registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Rs 50 lakh compensation to Marimuthu’s family. They also want the SC/ST Commission to conduct an in-depth investigation and ensure justice is delivered without delay.

