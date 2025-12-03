Kuwait Holidays 2026: Six Days Off in January With 3-Day New Year Weekend & Isra–Mi’raj Break

Kuwaitis will ring in 2026 with an unusually generous holiday schedule, as the government has confirmed six official public holidays in January alone. The lineup includes New Year’s break and the religious observance of Isra and Mi’raj, giving residents two long weekends at the very start of the year.

Three-Day New Year Weekend

As reported by Arab Times Kuwait, the New Year holiday will extend from Thursday, January 1, to Saturday, January 3. Regular work will resume on Sunday, January 4.

The extended weekend ensures that citizens and expatriates alike can welcome the new year with ample time for celebrations, family gatherings, or short travel plans.

Extended Break for Isra and Mi’raj

The second cluster of holidays comes in mid-January for Isra and Mi’raj, which falls on Friday, January 16—a day already observed as a weekly holiday in Kuwait.

To offer a more relaxed observance period, authorities have designated Saturday and Sunday, January 17–18, as additional days off, with Sunday marked as the official alternative holiday. Work will restart on Monday, January 19.

Two Long Weekends for Early 2026

With both New Year’s and Isra–Mi’raj holidays offering three-day weekends each, Kuwaitis will enjoy six public holidays in January 2026. The early release of the holiday schedule is expected to help families and businesses plan ahead for travel, community events, or much-needed rest.

The start of 2026 in Kuwait promises a comfortable balance between work and leisure, giving residents two well-spaced pauses within the first month of the year.