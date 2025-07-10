Europe Holdiay Trip 2025: Indian Tourists Hit by Visa and Cost Challenges

A European summer holiday has long been a cherished dream—filled with scenic wine terraces, cobblestone streets, and iconic landmarks. But in 2025, for many tourists, especially from countries like India, this dream has soured into a logistical and financial nightmare.

Visa Woes Stall Travel Plans

One of the biggest hurdles is the Schengen visa. Demand during peak season has overwhelmed embassies, with appointment slots vanishing within minutes. Even after securing an appointment, applicants often face long waits—sometimes over six weeks—for processing. Many families and solo travellers have been forced to cancel or reschedule due to these delays. Aashish Gupta, Consulting CEO of FAITH, stresses the importance of full documentation to avoid rejection, especially amid increased scrutiny.

Air Travel Chaos Across the Continent

Those who do make it to Europe face further disruption. Airports across France, Italy, and the Netherlands have witnessed staff shortages, technical failures, and strikes, leading to cancelled flights and long queues. Travellers now need to factor in extra hours and backup plans to avoid missed connections.

Scorching Heat Adds to Tourist Struggles

Southern and Central Europe are grappling with extreme heatwaves, with cities like Rome and Athens becoming nearly unbearable. Sightseeing has turned into a health risk, especially for those unaccustomed to such weather. Many older hotels lack proper cooling systems, while public transport is stretched thin.

New Border Rules & Rising Costs Compound Problems

Set to roll out later in 2025, the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) will require biometric data from non-EU travellers. While aimed at efficiency, it is expected to cause delays at entry points. Meanwhile, inflation and rising tourist taxes are pushing travel costs to record highs in cities like Paris and Amsterdam. The weakening rupee further strains Indian travellers’ budgets.

Is It Time to Rethink Europe?

Gupta notes that destinations offering easier access, affordability, and peace of mind will gain favour. Southeast Asia and Central Asia, with simpler visa rules and growing tourism infrastructure, are becoming more appealing. Unless travellers have planned well in advance, a European summer may no longer be worth the stress in 2025.