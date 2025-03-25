Eid Holiday Destinations: Best Places to Celebrate & Travel in 2025

Eid is more than just a festival—it is a time for reflection, togetherness, and new experiences. As families gather and prayers fill the air, the holiday offers an opportunity to explore destinations that enhance its significance. From the ancient landscapes of the Middle East to the serene beauty of Southeast Asia, these locations provide the perfect backdrop to mark Eid with cultural depth and spiritual renewal.

AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla is a breathtaking desert sanctuary steeped in history. Home to the UNESCO-listed Nabataean tombs of Hegra, this Saudi Arabian gem offers a profound setting for Eid. Visitors can wander through AlUla Old Town, where mudbrick homes and open-air majlis spaces evoke centuries-old traditions. An Eid feast at farm-to-table restaurants like Tama at Habitas adds a modern touch to heritage. For a deeper connection with nature, a guided stargazing tour in the silent desert provides a moment of spiritual serenity.

Morocco

Eid in Morocco is a sensory delight. In the bustling medinas of Marrakech and Fes, the scent of saffron and slow-roasted lamb fills the air while artisans craft intricate copperware and textiles. Begin the day with Eid prayers at Marrakech’s Koutoubia Mosque before exploring the souks. A rooftop dinner at Le Jardin offers a contemporary spin on Moroccan cuisine, while a camel trek in the Agafay Desert, complete with a traditional Berber tea ceremony, provides a peaceful escape.

Oman

Oman’s beauty lies in its harmonious blend of grandeur and simplicity. Eid prayers at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat set a spiritual tone for the celebrations. Families can embark on a dhow cruise through the stunning Musandam fjords or explore the lush terraces of Jebel Akhdar. A traditional Eid lunch at Bait Al Luban in Muscat introduces guests to Omani delicacies such as shuwa (slow-roasted lamb) and fragrant rice dishes.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai combines tradition with extravagance, making it a top destination for Eid. After morning prayers at Jumeirah Mosque, visitors can explore Al Seef, where restored Emirati architecture meets lively souks. Eid brunch at the Burj Al Arab’s Al Iwan is a lavish experience, featuring classic Middle Eastern dishes. For a cultural touch, the Museum of the Future offers insight into innovation, while a private desert safari with falconry and a Bedouin-style dinner adds a magical touch to the festivities.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi’s Eid celebrations exude sophistication and cultural depth. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, with its majestic white marble architecture, is a must-visit for prayers. Beyond the city, kayaking through the mangroves at Jubail provides a tranquil retreat, while the vast dunes of the Liwa Desert offer an adventurous getaway. Luxury seekers can stay at Qasr Al Sarab, an opulent desert resort hosting special Eid festivities with traditional Emirati music and cuisine. Art lovers can explore the Islamic art collections at the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a reflective experience.

Malaysia

Eid in Malaysia is a warm and inclusive affair, defined by the “open house” tradition, where locals and visitors share festive meals. Prayers at Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur mark the start of the celebrations, followed by a visit to Kampung Baru, where wooden houses host lively family gatherings. For a serene getaway, a ferry ride to Langkawi leads to The Datai, a rainforest retreat blending nature with luxury.

Thailand

Thailand offers a lesser-known but enriching Eid experience. The historic Haroon Mosque in Bangkok reflects the city’s deep Islamic heritage, while Krabi and Chiang Mai feature halal-friendly dining options. Eid celebrations can be complemented with a feast at Yusup Pochana, a renowned halal Thai restaurant. For a secluded retreat, Koh Yao Noi’s private villas provide an idyllic setting for family celebrations.

Celebrating Eid in India

For those preferring to celebrate Eid closer to home, India offers diverse destinations that blend spiritual richness with natural beauty.

Kerala

Kerala’s coastal charm enhances Eid celebrations, especially in Malappuram, known for its strong Muslim heritage. Morning prayers at Thiruvananthapuram’s Palayam Juma Masjid set the tone for the day, followed by an exploration of spice markets and a traditional Mappila feast featuring Malabar biryani and Pathiri. A backwater cruise in Alleppey offers a tranquil retreat amid nature.

Mokokchung, Nagaland

For an unconventional Eid experience, Mokokchung—home to the Ao Naga people—offers a unique cultural immersion. Though Islam is a minority faith here, the local hospitality ensures visitors feel welcomed. After prayers at a small mosque, travelers can explore bamboo-clad villages and enjoy a feast of smoked meats, sticky rice, and foraged greens, experiencing a beautiful blend of cultures.

Conclusion

Whether traveling near or far, these destinations provide meaningful ways to celebrate Eid. From historic cities to serene landscapes, each place offers a distinctive setting to embrace tradition, spirituality, and discovery, making Eid an unforgettable experience.