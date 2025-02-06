China Lunar Holiday Travel: Why Chinese Travelers Are Opting for Train and Road Trips Over Flights

This year’s China Lunar Holiday has seen a noticeable shift in travel preferences, as more Chinese travelers choose trains and road trips over flying abroad. Despite concerns over a consumption slowdown, the trend of domestic travel is defying expectations. With families eager to spend quality time together, travelers have opted for less-trodden destinations, cultural experiences, and scenic journeys by train and car.

Rise in Train and Road Travel

According to Fliggy, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s travel unit, Chinese train travel hit new records this year. Travelers flocked to iconic cities like Shanghai and Beijing but also ventured to more offbeat destinations like the Altai Mountains in northern Xinjiang. The preference for local heritage sites and immersive travel experiences also surged, with a 40% increase in related search volumes compared to last year.

This trend of domestic travel is a shift that has emerged since the COVID-19 pandemic, as international trips have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. While air travel is still growing, with 2.2 to 2.6 million Chinese flying during the holiday, this figure remains below the pre-pandemic numbers when overseas travel was booming.

Domestic Tourism Booms

The extended holiday period, lasting up to 11 days, has boosted the Chinese domestic tourism industry. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported a 7% increase in tourism revenue, which reached 677 billion yuan ($93.1 billion). The number of trips taken increased by 6%, while the average length of stay grew by 5%, and per capita spending rose by nearly 10%.

With Chinese tourists seeking more than just traditional tourist spots, road trips have also gained significant traction. Rental car services saw double-digit growth, while rideshare operator Didi Global Inc. reported a 17% increase in rides during the holiday.

A Shift in Travel Preferences

The trend of avoiding international flights has been influenced by several factors, including rising costs, limited availability of flights, and concerns over travel restrictions in certain destinations. However, the increase in local travel has brought a sense of comfort and accessibility to travelers. In particular, the appeal of scenic train journeys and the freedom of road trips have become key reasons behind the shift in preferences.

Despite the growing trend of domestic travel, around 7.7 million cross-border trips were made during the holiday, marking a 5% rise from last year. The majority of Chinese citizens traveling abroad chose nearby destinations like Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. Bookings to Japan doubled, while long-haul destinations like the US, France, and Italy saw a 50% increase.

The Global Impact of China's Travel Trends

These changes in travel behavior reflect the broader impact of Chinese tourists on the global tourism market. In 2019, Chinese travelers were among the biggest spenders worldwide. As they focus on domestic experiences and limit international trips, the global tourism industry is adapting to the new reality of China’s post-pandemic travel preferences.

The Lunar Holiday has shed light on a growing preference for train and road travel in China. Whether it’s the convenience of local adventures or the appeal of cultural immersion, Chinese travelers are reshaping their holiday experiences, and this trend seems set to continue.