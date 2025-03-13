UP to transform all municipal corporations into solar cities, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, March 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that all municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh will be transformed into solar cities as part of the state's commitment to clean energy and sustainable urban growth.

The announcement came during the concluding session of a three-day workshop and national conference on the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) held in Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi outlined that Uttar Pradesh is targeting the generation of 22,000 MW of clean energy.

He further shared an important information saying that Ayodhya has already become the state’s first solar city, with the generation of 6,000 MW of renewable energy.

Similarly, Bundelkhand is also developing a green energy corridor with a capacity of 5,000 MW, he added.

He further said that achieving India’s net-zero emissions target by 2070 will require collective efforts from all levels, from national to local. He emphasised that public involvement in environmental conservation is a must.

He said, “No movement can succeed without public involvement.”

Since coming to power in 2017, CM Yogi highlighted several initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, such as the replacement of 1.7 million halogen streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights, significantly improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions. His government also banned single-use plastics under the Vishwakarma Samman Scheme to promote eco-friendly alternatives.

CM Yogi also praised the Ujjwala Gas Scheme, which has provided LPG connections to 100 million people, reducing reliance on firewood, coal, and dung cakes, thereby improving air quality.

In addressing the issue of stubble burning in the Delhi-NCR region, CM Yogi stated that the Uttar Pradesh government is encouraging farmers to sell crop stubble for the production of compressed bio-gas and ethanol. Despite rapid industrial growth and infrastructure development, the state has been able to increase its forest cover through extensive plantation drives.

Looking ahead, CM Yogi shared plans to make Gorakhpur free from open waste burning by 2027. A compressed biogas plant has been set up in the city to efficiently manage agricultural waste. The government is also promoting green hydrogen production and rainwater harvesting to replenish groundwater levels and maintain ecological balance.

He urged households to install rainwater harvesting systems to sustain rivers and preserve natural resources.

CM Yogi also praised Gorakhpur, calling it an ideal city with abundant natural resources. He noted that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved from 280 to nearly 100 in the past five years, with Gorakhpur’s environmental efforts now being recognised nationally.

