'Toxic love': Tripura youth stabs teenage girl to death, kills himself

Agartala, Sep 2 (IANS) In a horrific case, a 19-year-old boy in Tripura on Monday repeatedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl, with whom he had a relationship, and then used the same knife to slit his own throat, and both succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The incident was reported from the state's Kanchanpur district.

A police official said that the teenage boy, identified as Kartik Debnath, had a love affair with the slain girl, a class 10 student at a local school.

“When the girl was going to her school alone, Debnath attacked her with a knife and stabbed her repeatedly. Then, the boy cut his throat with the same knife,” the police official said, quoting local people.

After the incident, both the girl and the boy were crying and fell down on the road before the locals rushed to their aid and took the duo to a nearby hospital. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries on the way. The critically injured Debnath, a college student, was later shifted to the Dharmanagar district hospital, where he also succumbed to his wounds.

The broad daylight crime shocked and astonished everyone in the area. Police are probing the matter. Further details are awaited.

