War 2 Teaser VFX Disaster? Jr NTR’s Glimpse Leaves Fans Fuming

The mega success of Devara Part-1 has left NTR fans ecstatic, as their beloved hero finally achieved a solo hit after a long wait. Even though the reviews were mid for Devara, NTR fans rallied behind him to make the movie a gigantic blockbuster. Now, everyone's focus is on War2, where NTR Jr. will debut as an antagonist for the first time in his career.

It is undeniable that NTR is a versatile actor and will do justice to any role that's given to him. However, his film choices have raised questions, leading to a discussion about the intelligence of other heroes in their selections. While War 2 represents a bold endeavor for NTR at a pivotal point in his career, the recent teaser has subdued the initial excitement.

Director Ayan Mukherji should have capitalized on NTR's strengths, which include excellent dialogue delivery and portraying high-quality drama. Showcasing NTR in high-octane action sequences, especially against Hrithik Roshan, was one of the main reasons why the teaser failed completely.

Yash Raj Films has consistently received complaints from fans about outdated VFX, which was clearly evident in the War 2 teaser. The teaser not just failed to do justice to NTR's talent as an actor but also botched up VFX completely. With Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning running successfully in the theaters, there are sure to be comparisons. Tom Cruise's action spectacle has been receiving rave praise from fans for the stunts. Compare that to what War 2 has pulled off in this teaser in terms of visual effects; it's a sheer disappointment, to say the least.

This is what fans have been talking about ever since the teaser came out, as they believe that NTR shouldn't have made the leap to Bollywood just yet. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to the War 2 teaser.

The #JrNTR vs #HrithikRoshan face-off was so dull that #KiaraAdvani stole the spotlight.#War2Teaser was mid for me, it didn't live up to the hype. The CGI looks underwhelming. Anti-hero vibes? Missing.

