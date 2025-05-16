War 2 Budget Revealed: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's Spy Thriller Scales New Heights

With just a few days to go for Jr.NTR's birthday, his War 2 co-actor Hrithik Roshan decides to tease a surprise for fans on May 20th. The moment he dropped a tweet about War 2, expectations and buzz around the movie increased. In fact, War 2 is all set to make an earth-shattering opening as two of India's biggest stars come together in an epic face-off.

Jr.NTR is playing the main antagonist in this movie directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Yash Raj Films. If reports are to be believed, Jr.NTR has reportedly made a deal with Yash Raj that includes multiple films and recurring appearances in their spy franchise. Now, with the glimpse that's set to release on NTR's birthday, there will be more clarity for fans as to what they can expect on August 14th.

The movie is being made on a massive budget of more than Rs.200 crores. The first installment starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was made with a budget of Rs. 150 crores, and Jr.NTR's arrival has shot up the production massively. In every single way, War 2 is a profitable venture for Yash Raj Films, and the only mystery is how well the movie will collect at the box office.

War 2 has stiff competition in Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, there is giant pressure on Coolie to rake in Rs.1000 crores and emerge as the first Tamil movie to achieve the feat. With a star cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Sathyaraj, Coolie is poised to challenge War 2 in the Hindi film industry.

Currently, it's safe to assume that War 2 will have a bumper opening in Telugu and North Indian box offices, but its fate in Tamil Nadu and Kerala depends solely on its content and how well it's able to hook the audiences. All in all, it's a juicy clash this Independence Day at the Indian box office.