Vishnu Manchu Vs Manchu Manoj War Heats Up: Bhairavam Vs Kannappa Promotions

For long, the Manchu brothers, Vishnu and Manoj, have been openly fighting against each other. Both brothers have publicly confronted each other, and now, as their respective movies prepare for release, Vishnu and Manoj are openly criticizing each other in their promotional campaigns.

During an interview about Kannappa, Manchu Vishnu hailed Prabhas for his support. Prabhas is doing an important cameo in Kannappa, and Vishnu had already confirmed that the star didn't take a single penny for his role. He did the movie out of his sheer respect for Mohan Babu.

Even the likes of Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar played their respective roles out of their admiration for Mohan Babu's and Vishnu's laudable attempts to retell the story of Bhakta Kannappa. It was during the movie's promotions that Vishnu commented on Manoj.

Vishnu said that he and Prabhas will forever remain brothers, and at a time when his blood (brother Manoj) betrayed him, Prabhas stood by him and Kannappa. The actor made an emotional confession where he disclosed that he will always remain grateful to Prabhas for what he did for Kannappa.

While talking about Prabhas, Vishnu also indirectly addressed what's happening within the Manchu family. He expressed his deepest respect for his father, Mohan Babu, and expressed that his happiness is of utmost importance to him. Vishnu also said that he will do anything to see his father happy, and he will never do anything to defame Mohan Babu.

Given Vishnu's emotional declarations, Manchu Manoj took the opportunity during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Bhairavam, to express his perspective. Taking a subtle jab at Manchu Vishnu, Manoj asserted that Shivayya (Lord Shiva) will grant blessings to those who fervently pray to him, rather than those who merely shout his name aloud.

Manoj got emotional after this dig, saying that his and his kids' things were put on the street while he was away.

Manoj also asserted that someone had stolen his cars from his home. Even though he expressed his frustration immediately after the incident, Manoj affirmed that he is not angry at any of his family members. Despite their alleged injustice, Manoj maintains that he will always be a son of Mohan Babu until his death, and it is Mohan Babu who taught him to stand by justice. Manoj asserted that he is currently facing targeted actions as he pursues justice.

We can only hope the Manchu brothers settle their differences and reunite.