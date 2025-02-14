Vijay Deverekonda’s Kingdom Based on Sri Lankan Civil War?

After a streak of flops, it appears like Vijay Deverakonda’s fate will finally change as Gowtam Tinnanuri’s riveting “Kingdom” teaser sets the internet on fire. With a rousing voice-over by Jr. NTR, the teaser has a blockbuster written all over it if the movie promises to deliver the highs that the promo promised.

From the teaser, it looked like the movie’s plot might be similar to many recent blockbusters that the Telugu audiences have seen. But, from online discussions, director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s setting might shock everyone. The sensible director, known for creating riveting drama on-screen, takes a completely unexpected backdrop to present “Rowdy” in a whole new avatar.

Once the teaser dropped, social media was ablaze with theories on what the plot could be and it was decided that the movie has a connection to the Sri Lankan civil war. Well, the fictional backdrops of our recent movies where the hero ends up being a messiah, in the end, get a realistic set-up finally, thanks to Gowtam Tinnanuri. More promos are yet to be released for fans to get a full glimpse into how Vijay Deverakonda’s character saves the people.

Another interesting thing to note here is that when you set out to narrate a story like this in a realistic world, it can also invite a lot of flak and the makers run the risk of offending people with what they intend to show.

While we don’t know if this movie is indeed based on the Sri Lankan Civil War, the director must be lauded for taking the routine hero template and weaving a unique setup around it. Also, the movie which is touted to release in 2 parts, is reported to span across generations giving Deverakonda’s role enough room to register in the hearts of the people.

