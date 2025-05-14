Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed: Big Blow for Nithiin and Dil Raju?

Vijay Deverakonda has been looking for a hit for the past few years. His last two releases—Liger and The Family Star—did more harm to his reputation than good. Once known as a star who knows how to pick the right scripts, Vijay Deverakonda's career took a steep downfall when he decided to focus on stories that elevate his stardom. His choices took attention away from his skills as an actor and what connected him to the audience in the first place.

After facing multiple setbacks, Vijay has a promising lineup of films, starting with Kingdom. Kingdom's Glimpse, starring NTR in Telugu and Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi, has created a lasting impression, with both Vijay's fans and movie buffs eagerly anticipating its release. There is a disappointing update for both.

Sithara Entertainments has now postponed the film, which they initially planned to release on 30th May, 2025. There have been rumors over the past week that if Pawan Kalyan's film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is set to release around the same time as Kingdom, then the latter will be postponed. Sithara has decided to postpone the release of Kingdom to July 4th.

Now, an official statement has come from the movie's team. Sithara Entertainments cited that owing to the recent geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, the team is not in a celebratory mood, and as a result, they have decided to postpone Kingdom's release. Now, the release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu is yet to be confirmed. The movie's release date is still unknown. Recently, Pawan Kalyan has completed shooting for the film, and if things go right, it will be a June release.

In the statement released by Sithara Entertainments, they have thanked Dil Raju and Nithiin because their film Thammudu is also going to release on July 4th. Directed by Venu Sriram, Thammudu is an important film in Nithiin's career owing to the fact that he has been on a flop streak for a long time.

If Kingdom comes on the same date as Thammudu, the number of screens will be divided, and so will the attention. While Dil Raju and Nithiin's decision to allow the release of Kingdom is commendable, it can dent Thammudu's collections big time.