Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Spotted at Hyderabad Airport After Honeymoon

Newly married actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known among fans as ViRosh, were recently seen arriving at the Hyderabad airport after spending time on their post-wedding vacation. The couple appeared cheerful and relaxed as they walked out of the airport, greeting photographers with warm smiles.

Videos and photos of their arrival quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans expressing excitement and admiration. Many followers flooded the comment sections with heart emojis, calling the pair “couple goals” and celebrating their first public appearance after marriage.

Casual Airport Look Wins Fans’ Attention

For the airport outing, both actors opted for comfortable travel outfits. Rashmika wore a blue shirt paired with black trousers, keeping her look simple yet stylish. Vijay chose a grey shirt along with white boxers, completing a relaxed travel style.

Despite the casual attire, the couple’s chemistry and happiness caught the attention of fans and paparazzi alike, making the moment widely shared online.

Intimate Wedding Ceremony in Udaipur

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony held in Udaipur. The event was attended by close family members and a small circle of friends.

The couple had maintained privacy about their relationship for several years before confirming their marriage. Once the news of their wedding became public, fans celebrated it enthusiastically, referring to the occasion as the “Wedding of ViRosh.”

Annadanam and Charity After the Wedding

Following their wedding, the couple initiated a charitable initiative that involved Annadanam (free food distribution) and sharing sweets across several parts of the country. The program began on March 1 and was organised in around 14 to 20 states across India.

Food offerings were arranged at various temples, including the Sri Rukmini Temple, as well as in states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. The gesture was appreciated by fans, who praised the couple for beginning their married life with a philanthropic effort.

Grand Reception in Hyderabad

After the private wedding ceremony, the celebrations concluded with a grand reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna. The event brought together several members of the film industry, family, and close friends to celebrate the newlyweds.

Soon after completing the wedding events and their vacation, Vijay and Rashmika returned to Hyderabad, where they were seen leaving the airport accompanied by family members.

Upcoming Film Together

On the professional front, the couple will soon be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali. The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is described as a period action drama.

Scheduled to release on September 11, 2026, the film will mark their first project to hit theatres after their marriage, making it highly anticipated among fans of the popular on-screen duo.

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