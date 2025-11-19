Varanasi Title Controversy: Mahesh Babu Film in Trouble?

A new controversy has emerged around SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others. The film’s title and concept were unveiled just a few days ago at a high-profile event in Hyderabad, where the makers released an intense first glimpse and confirmed Varanasi as the official title.

However, soon after the launch, director Subba Reddy raised an objection, claiming that he had already registered the title two years ago with the Telugu Film Producers Council. According to his version, he is the original claimant to the name Varanasi within the Telugu industry. This, he argues, is why the title appeared prominently in other languages during the launch but was noticeably absent in the Telugu title card.

Following the launch, Subba Reddy formally approached the TFPC and filed a complaint seeking intervention. He maintains that his prior registration should prevent the Rajamouli team from using the title in Telugu unless the council rules otherwise.

The matter has now been placed before the TFPC, which will examine the paperwork, verify both registrations, and determine who legally holds the right to use the title. The industry is watching the development closely, especially since title disputes are fairly common in Tollywood, often surfacing just when big-budget films gear up for promotional campaigns.