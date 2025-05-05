US Box Office of Telugu Movies, Hindi Movies Hit by Trump Tariffs

Ever since Donald Trump took over as the President of the United States, he has been relentless in implementing tariffs on all countries that have been allegedly looting America. There was a mini trade war that ensued between the U.S. and China, and after immense backlash from his aides, Trump decided to back out of it and announced a pause on the tariffs imposed.

However, he has clarified that he wants to see America thrive in every single department and, as a result, announced 100% tariffs on non-US movies being shot in America. Trump explains that the U.S. movie industry is rapidly declining, and he aims to revive the production of movies in America. His statement comes off as a giant blow to movie industries across the world.

First of all, the American box office is extremely crucial to Indian cinema. The millions of NRIs staying over there only have movies as their pastime, and people speaking Hindi and Telugu are the majority in America. As a result, both Tollywood and Bollywood will have to face the consequences of Trump tariffs.

Every Telugu film that's releasing in the U.S. has a $1 million box-office target. Irrespective of the hero and their respective tiers, every movie takes extra efforts to please overseas audiences, and the recently released HIT 3 is one example. After completing promotions here, Nani immediately flew to America to visit theaters and attract further buzz for the film.

His marketing strategy proved successful, as HIT 3 accumulated over $2 million at the U.S. box office and became a significant success in that market. With Trump's tariffs, the ticket prices could witness further hikes for fans. Already fans overseas are complaining about the increase in ticket prices whenever a big Telugu star releases his film. At the moment, price hikes are evident, and it's unclear how overseas distributors will respond to this latest blow from Trump.

Many Bollywood movies enjoy a great run at the overseas box office, especially in North America. Shah Rukh Khan is considered the overseas king, as more than 30 movies of his have managed to surpass the $1 million mark at the box office. Even stars like Salman, Akshay, Ajay Devgn, and others enjoy great followings over there, and with ticket prices increasing, it will be interesting to see how the tariffs will affect these stars' markets.

Production costs for movies will also go up sharply as the producers will have to pay the tariff implemented by Trump to shoot in locations in the U.S. Furthermore, a lot of Tollywood movies are usually set in America, and now, those can get affected too. While more details about the implications of these tariffs are yet to be known, it doesn't sound like good news for Tollywood and Indian cinema in general.