Upasana Konidela's Funny Valentine's Day Post Goes Viral on Social Media

On Valentine's Day, Upasana Konidela, the daughter-in-law of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, shared a humorous and light-hearted post on Instagram that quickly went viral across social media platforms. Known for her candid and relatable posts, Upasana offered a fresh perspective on the significance of Valentine's Day, stating that February 14 is specifically for those under 22 years of age.

With a playful tone, she cheekily added a message for those older than that, advising, "Aunties, please wait until International Women's Day." This fun-filled comment resonated with many, sparking laughter among her followers and netizens alike. The post, shared on her Instagram stories, has caught the attention of fans and the wider social media community, with people sharing and commenting on it in droves.

Valentine’s Day, typically celebrated with expressions of love and affection between couples, often evokes intense discussions about love and relationships. Upasana’s witty take on the occasion has added a touch of humor to the day, breaking away from the traditional sentiment associated with it. Her post is a reminder that love and celebration can also come in the form of laughter and fun, and it's sure to be remembered by her fans for its charming and playful twist.

Also read: Young Hero, Heroine in Tollywood in Love? Valentine's Day Insights!