Tollywood Strike: Film Chamber Sides with Producers; Quashes Federation Wage Demands

After condemning the Federation strike call, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has made a sensational decision to allow and hire skilled workers who are interested in working in the film industry, irrespective of whether they are part of that particular department's union or not. All producers unanimously agreed to this decision.

In a statement, the Film Chamber of Commerce stressed that unions are creating hurdles by demanding large sums, even lakhs, for membership, effectively blocking their entry. "This unfairly deprives talented workers of opportunities. Producers should be free to hire based on project needs and worker skills.

The producers have agreed to work with any aspiring and skilled technicians or workers who wish to enter the film industry. There is no need to pay lakhs of rupees for union membership. Our goal is to create opportunities for genuinely skilled workers. There is no film industry without producers. Prioritizing the welfare of producers is crucial for the survival and growth of the film industry. Labor unions must recognize the importance of producers once again and act accordingly."

The decision effectively nullifies the federation employees' indefinite strike, and regular operations might commence soon. Earlier, the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation declared on Sunday that an indefinite strike would start today, August 4, bringing the Telugu film industry to a complete standstill. The federation said in a press release that the walkout was caused by the absence of pay revision and called for a 30% increase that would take effect on Monday.

The federation further declared that members cannot attend the filming of any movie or web series without prior authorization. This strike affected all Telugu films, irrespective of their budget. Considerable delays in movie releases and considerable financial losses were expected to result, but owing to the swift response from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, one can expect things to calm down soon.