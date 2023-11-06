Tollywood Actors Who Skipped Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding Reception
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1 in Italy. The duo hosted a grand reception for the Telugu film industry folks. Many of the noted celebrities gave a miss, actually.
Take a look at those who gave a miss to the #VarunLav reception.
Mahesh Babu
Ram Charan
Allu Arjun
Prabhas
Pooja Hegde
Rashmika Mandanna
Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun were present at the Italy wedding. Prabhas and Mahesh Babu are said to be busy with their work-related assignments.