Thug Life, Kuberaa, HHVM, Kannappa and More: 6 Telugu Movies Releasing in June 2025

June is usually a busy month for people in the entire country of India. Schools begin after the summer holidays, and the rush to send kids back to school makes it feel like life has started again after a brief pause. This trend is also observed in cinemas. Typically, summer has been a busy season for Tollywood, with many big movies being released to capitalize on the holiday craze.

However, the IPL has gradually diminished this trend over the years, leaving a truly remarkable impact on the public. Peopleple of all ages are glued to their screens in the evenings watching their favorite players and franchises battle against each other, and as a result, movies have taken a backseat of late.

As the IPL concludes on June 3rd, a large number of films are set to release this month, and theaters in the Telugu states will once again be filled with cinema fans, thanks to many movies from big stars that are sure to delight audiences.

Let's examine the list of Tollywood films scheduled for release this month.

Thug Life:

One of the most-awaited films of this decade is from a director-actor combination that created a generation of cinephiles by just making one film together, Nayagan. The expectations surrounding Thug Life soar with each passing day owing to the combination of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. Fans across South India are eagerly anticipating the film's release on June 5th, eager to experience the magic the duo has crafted this time.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu:

If there is one Telugu film that has faced many delays ever since its announcement, it's Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. After a series of postponements, the film is all set to release on June 12, but rumors started circulating about the movie not being able to reach the desired VFX level, and as a result, HHVM might get postponed to a later date, somewhere in July.

Kuberaa:

Even if HHVM manages to reach its intended release date, it will encounter fierce competition from Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Kuberaa. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film's promotional content has generated decent buzz around the movie so far, and it will be intriguing to see how Sekhar Kammula handled Dhanush. The film is all set to release on June 20th.

Kannappa:

Just a week after the release of Kuberaa, there is Manchu Vishnu's prestigious project Kannappa hitting the screens. Just like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kannappa faced numerous delays. The movie was supposed to release in April, but due to VFX issues, the film postponed its release date to June 27th. It remains to be seen how well the audiences react to the movie, which stars the likes of Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Agarwal, and others.

There are also other small films like Gamblers and Yenimidi Vasanthalu that are due to release this month.