Thandel Piracy Row: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Film Leaked Online

Akkineni hero Naga Chaitanya’s latest film “Thandel” is receiving good reviews all over as fans love Chaitanya’s portrayal of a Srikakulam fisherman. With a terrific performer like Sai Pallavi beside him, the film is set to become one of the finest hits of Chay’s career. Even Devi Sri Prasad’s score received rave responses from critics and fans alike.

Just as things begin to soar, there have been multiple reports of the movie being leaked online. As reported by Pinkvilla, within hours of its release, the movie was already available to download on multiple websites. It’s a sad development not just for the team but for the entire industry.

Despite Tollywood’s best efforts, it has been really difficult to curb the spread of piracy. Not just Thandel, nearly every big release on a Friday has been hit by a leak. Yesterday, Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi was also leaked online.

Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, it’s a love story between Raju and Sathya and how fate came in between them staying together. Music by Devi Sri Prasad is one of the biggest plus points in the movie as the songs turn chartbusters when released a few weeks ago.

Thandel is playing in theatres near you.