Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s Film Sets New Record

Naga Chaitanya’s latest release, Thandel, is setting new benchmarks at the box office, with the film witnessing phenomenal growth since its release. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film has shattered records by grossing an impressive 50 crore in a remarkably short time, making it Chaitanya’s fastest film to reach this milestone.

The movie has been a resounding success in domestic markets, with ticket sales soaring. At its current pace, Thandel is projected to cross the 1 million ticket sales mark by Monday.

In just three days, the film has amassed a staggering worldwide gross of 62.37 crore, marking the highest opening for Naga Chaitanya’s career. The film’s ability to rake in nearly 20 crore per day, even during a non-festive period, underscores its massive appeal and strong word-of-mouth.

Co-starring Sai Pallavi, Thandel has already recovered approximately 80% of its total investment and is on the brink of breaking even within the next couple of days. Given the current momentum, the film is poised to become a blockbuster, ensuring profits for its distributors across all regions.

Produced by Geetha Arts, Thandel is on track to become the biggest earner in Naga Chaitanya’s career, cementing his position among the top stars in the industry. With its record-breaking performance, the film is expected to continue its victorious run in the coming weeks.

Also read: Allu Arjun & Sukumar Silent on Sam CS’s Key Role in Pushpa 2 Music?