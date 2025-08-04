Telugu Film Workers’ Strike from August 4: Pawan Kalyan Slammed for Hiring Crew From Mumbai

With the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation calling for an industry-wide strike starting August 4, it has been learned that workers from Mumbai have been hired to work on actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The move has sparked outrage among the federation, which has been demanding a 30% wage hike for its members.

The strike was called after multiple rounds of negotiations with producers and stakeholders failed to yield a resolution on the wage increase, despite repeated requests.

In an official statement issued on August 4, the union announced a complete halt to all film shootings until their pay-related demands are addressed.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot Underway

Shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is currently underway at Annapurna Studios. As the strike threatened to further delay the schedule—already impacted by Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments—the production house reportedly brought in workers from Mumbai to continue filming.

This decision has deepened tensions with the Employees’ Federation, which has long been advocating for better wages.

Criticizing Pawan Kalyan’s indifference to their grievances, the federation expressed strong displeasure over the hiring of out-of-state workers instead of resolving the issues affecting the local workforce.

The union urged the actor-politician to intervene and deliver justice to the workers of the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Producers’ Council has expressed hope that fresh talks will be held in the coming days to resolve the impasse.

If the strike continues, several film productions—including big-budget star movies, OTT web series, and small-budget films—could face significant delays.