Subham Movie Review and Rating: A Horror-Comedy That Simply Works

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden production venture - Subham - is drawing the attention for all the good reasons. The film hit the screens today. Will Subham turn Subham for Samantha? Let's check it out.

What’s the Film About?

Set in the small town of Bheemili, Subham is about three close friends—two of them are married, and the third, Srinivas, is about to get married. His friends give him advice on how to be a so-called "alpha male." But things don’t go as expected on his wedding night, especially when a TV serial called Janma Janmala Bandham enters the picture. This show ends up playing a key role in how things unfold in Srinivas’s life and in the lives of his two friends. The story revolves around how they deal with the problems that come from it.

Performances

Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Charan Peri play the three friends. They suit their roles and do a decent job overall. Among them, Harshith Reddy stands out a bit more—he has a softer screen presence and more to do. Gavireddy Srinivas has some better moments too, even if his role is very straightforward. Charan Peri is okay.

The female leads are similarly average. Shriya Kontham performs the best among them, followed by Shravani Lakshmi and Shalini Kondepudi. All three rely heavily on dramatic expressions, especially their wide eyes, which the film seems to focus on a lot.

Now, about Samantha — if you’re watching Subham just for her, you might end up disappointed. Her role is small, and it doesn’t add much. Since she’s the only big star in the cast, her appearance feels a bit out of place and raises expectations the film doesn’t meet.

Supporting Cast

Besides the main cast, only Vamshidhar Gaud and the actress playing the mother have slightly more meaningful roles. Both are fine and leave a small impression despite limited screen time.

Music & Technical Departments

Shor Police composed the songs, while Vivek Sagar provided the background score — and it’s easily one of the highlights. His funky, subtle music complements the film’s quirky-yet-grounded humor. There are also some nicely timed silent moments that add to the mood.

Mridul Sujit Sen’s cinematography is clean and captures the small-town setting well. However, given the story’s playful tone, the visuals could have been more vibrant. As it is, the film sometimes feels like a short film on a bigger screen.

Editor Dharmendra Kakarala does a good job giving the film room to breathe, and the writing by Vasanth Mariganti, while simple, lets the core idea take center stage.

Highlights:

Interesting central idea

A few genuinely funny moments

Engaging first half

Vivek Sagar’s background score

Drawbacks:

Repetitive second half

Film feels a bit too long

Analysis

Directed by Praveen Kandregula (known for Cinema Bandi), Subham is a slice-of-life comedy with a simple message. The humor is built around a unique concept, and the opening scene featuring Gangavva sets the tone nicely—grounded, but exaggerated in content.

If you like the film’s tone and humor early on, chances are you’ll enjoy the rest. If not, it might be a tough watch. The first half introduces the characters and their friendships while slowly building up the main theme. Some of the best scenes were already in the trailer, but the screenplay manages to weave them into a decent narrative.

There are some weak patches though — like an awkward rooftop conversation between the lead pair — that feel amateurish. Thankfully, these moments are few and far between. Things pick up before the interval and the film leaves you curious about what’s coming next.

After the break, the story continues with energy, but soon starts to feel repetitive. Some scenes ignore logic just to move the story forward. However, the film smartly uses the TV serial as a tool — not just for comedy, but as a deeper part of the narrative. If you dismiss it early on, you might miss the entire point of the film. The serial actually connects directly to the film’s core message and even delivers the final lesson.

There are also smaller subplots about the business side of life in Bheemili, which add layers to the story, especially in the second half. But when the film nears its end, things start to lose steam. Characters from the director’s previous film make surprise appearances, but it feels forced—like a shortcut to wrap things up.

Still, the film ends on a decent note, and its message about toxic masculinity and female empowerment is delivered with humor. That said, the film only scratches the surface—it hints at depth but never fully explores it.

Final Thoughts

Subham feels like an honest effort, built on a simple idea and message. It has charm, some good laughs, and relatable moments. But its thin plot, uneven tone, and over-the-top touches stop it from being truly memorable. If your expectations are modest, it makes for a decent one-time watch.

Verdict: Subham (Good) Start for Samantha's Production. Watch it in Cinemas!