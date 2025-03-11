SSMB29: Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's Film Similar to Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD?

Day after day, the excitement keeps skyrocketing for SS Rajamouli's next movie, starring Mahesh Babu. Right from the unofficial announcement, fans have been waiting for updates on this film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumarn in other lead roles. What's interesting to note here is that the makers have decided to not cash in on the huge buzz for the film.

Instead, the shoot of the film has been silently happening in various parts of the country and recently even a clip from the shoot went insanely viral. The clip had Mahesh Babu kneeling down in front of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was in a wheelchair. No official confirmation from Rajamouli's team about this but there were reports of the security being tripled on the sets of the movie to ensure no further leaks are happening.

However, a source has recently revealed an outline of the movie's plot. According to the source, the core conflict of #SSMB29 unfolds in Kashi, and SS Rajamouli's team is looking to recreate the magical land on a set in Hyderabad as logistical difficulties prevent the team from shooting in real locations. The source also confirmed that the movie is deeply rooted in Indian history, and is also laced with mythological elements.

Rajamouli is looking to connect the divine past of the land Kashi to the adventurous present and is looking to explore the virgin lands of this beautiful country to give the audience an experience to cherish for a lifetime. However, what's interesting to note here is that the Kashi connection is similar to Rajamouli's favorite actor Prabhas' recent hit, Kalki-2898 AD.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, emerged as a massive blockbuster and the world-building crafted by the filmmaker earned lavish praise from the audience. The sequel is currently on the cards, with Kamal Hassan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, set to repeat their characters alongside Prabhas.

The similarity between SSMB29 and Prabhas' Kalki, in terms of geographical location and staging, is similar and will get a lot of fans talking as to how the maverick filmmaker will enthrall them with his unique storytelling. More details on the film are awaited as Rajamouli looks to lock in a Summer 2027 release for his epic narrative.