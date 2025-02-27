Sreeleela’s Oscar Dreams & Nithiin’s Teasing – Robinhood BTS Video Goes Viral!

Get ready for a cinematic treat! The highly anticipated heist comedy Robinhood, featuring Nithiin in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on March 28. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises an exciting mix of comedy, thrills, and entertainment.

To mark the 30-day countdown, the makers have released an exclusive behind-the-scenes making video. The clip captures the lively and dynamic atmosphere on set, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled interactions between the cast and crew.

Actress Sreeleela adds a humorous touch, playfully declaring, “Naku Oscar Ravali,” while also showcasing her singing skills—only to be lightheartedly teased by Nithiin.

Adding to the film’s excitement, GV Prakash Kumar’s music has already created a buzz, with two songs from the movie receiving an overwhelming response from fans.

With all eyes on its release, Robinhood is gearing up to be a must-watch entertainer. Stay tuned for more updates as the big day approaches!