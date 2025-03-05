Sreeleela, Karthik Aaryan’s Viral Dance at Family Event Sparks Dating Rumors

Tollywood sensation Sreeleela is gearing up for the much-awaited release of her upcoming film Robinhood, where she stars alongside Nithiin. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film has encountered multiple delays but is now set for a grand worldwide release on March 28, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. Produced under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner, Robinhood is expected to be a high-energy entertainer.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela is also making headlines with her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in an upcoming film alongside Karthik Aaryan, whose first look from the project was recently revealed, generating excitement among fans.

Adding to the buzz, Sreeleela recently attended a family event hosted by Karthik Aaryan, where she stole the limelight with her stunning presence. A video of the duo dancing to a popular Hindi song has gone viral, fueling speculation about their chemistry. The event was reportedly held to celebrate the achievements of Karthik’s sister, Kritika Tiwari. With their effortless moves and camaraderie, fans are now speculating if there’s something more than just professional collaboration between them.

Sreeleela at kartik aaryan's sister celebration

On the work front, Karthik Aaryan was last seen in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Sreeleela recently captivated audiences with her special song in Pushpa 2. With multiple exciting projects in her pipeline, Sreeleela is all set to make a lasting impact in both Tollywood and Bollywood.