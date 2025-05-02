Sobhita Dhulipala Dazzles in ₹4 Lakh Saree at WAVES Summit with Husband Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala, the wife of movie actress and Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, is the buzz of the town at WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai. Attended by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many others, it's a pan-Indian meeting where panels discuss how art and cinema must develop in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an appearance and talked at length about the summit, followed by a pleasant speech from Shah Rukh Khan.

Sobhita, who attended the WAVES summit with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, flaunts an olive green tissue-embroidered saree set from India's ace designer Manish Malhotra. The saree costs a whopping Rs. 3.95 lakhs. Prior to her marriage to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita has consistently expressed her desire to stick to her traditional Telugu roots and get married with her close ones by her side.

Her dream came true when she and Naga Chaitanya got together to love each other for eternity in a fully traditional Telugu wedding ceremony attended by families and a few people from the industry.

Ace celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Sobhita for the WAVES summit. The saree featured intricate embroidery paired with a rich blouse, and she completed the look with a statement necklace, earrings, and her hair tied neatly in a bun. What made Sobhita's look even more elegant was the beautiful dash of red sindoor, which symbolizes her newly married status and added a regal touch.

Both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya came together and posed for the cameras in what can be considered a rare appearance, which their fans will cherish for a long time. After getting married, Chaitanya has given a Vogue interview with Sobhita and even been posting regular updates for fans on social media. It's safe to say that both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are giving serious couples goals with their stunning appearance together at the WAVES summit.