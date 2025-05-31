Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday: Naga Chaitanya Wishes Wife, Shares Romantic Pic from Greece Vacay

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have quickly become the internet's favorite Tollywood couple. Today is Sobhita's birthday, and since morning, fans have been waiting for her husband, Chaitanya, to drop a birthday wish for her. The couple is currently holidaying in Greece, and the actor found the right time to wish his wife a wonderful day.

Naga Chaitanya, possibly from their vacation in Greece, took to Instagram to share a selfie with Sobhita and wrote, "Happy Birthday, My Lady." The duo were seen jetting off to an unknown location recently, as they were spotted in Hyderabad airport, and now Chaitanya's selfie almost confirms that they have gone on a vacation to Greece.

As soon as Chaitanya dropped the picture, fans stormed the comments section with wishes to Sobhita. On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya's next project is Karthik Dandu's mythological thriller. Both the actor and the director were performing exceptionally well. With Thandel emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Chaitanya's career, he wants to use the opportunity to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Karthik Dandu showed his talent to everyone when he made Virupaksha a giant blockbuster. He has chosen to direct a mythological thriller as his next. Other than Naga Chaitanya, the cast for NC24 remains undisclosed, but the team remains confident in delivering another blockbuster.

Sobhita, on the other hand, has started shooting for her next untitled film in Telugu. Apart from this, she also has The Night Manager and Made in Heaven's new seasons in the pipeline.