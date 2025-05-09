Single Movie Review and Rating: Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore's Double Dhamaka - Laugh Riot in Theatres

Sree Vishnu is known for his comic timing. He is popular for choosing unique scripts. Vishnu collaborates with Caarthik Raju for Single movie. He is joined by Vennela Kishore, Ivana and Ketika Sharma. Promising trailer and promotions have generated good buzz around the film. Let's check out our review of Single movie.

What’s Single About?

Single is the story of Vijay (played by Sree Vishnu), a man determined to end his single life. The film follows his romantic journey with Purva (Ketika Sharma), and eventually reveals why he still ends up single in the end.

Performances

Sree Vishnu is back doing what he does best — light, natural comedy with his trademark expressions and relaxed style. He makes it look easy, and that effortlessness really helps many scenes work better than they otherwise would.

Ketika Sharma plays the female lead, but her role and performance don’t leave much of an impression. The character isn’t written strongly, and her acting doesn’t add much either — making it a forgettable part of the film.

Other Performances

The supporting cast is small. Ivana brings charm and delivers a decent performance. Vennela Kishore, in a full-fledged supporting role, does what he’s known for and succeeds. VTV Ganesh is barely used, while Rajendra Prasad’s role feels like a waste of his talent. Comedian Sathya and Narine Nithiin appear briefly and don’t make much of an impact.

Music and Technical Aspects

Vishal Chandrasekhar’s songs don’t stand out much, but his background score lifts the film and gives it the right mood. Velraj’s cinematography is clean and visually pleasing. Editing by Praveen is okay, but the second half could have been tighter. Production values are surprisingly high for a small film — it never looks cheap.

Single Movie Analysis

Directed by Kaarthick Raju, Single is based on a simple idea. The film tries to be fun and relatable, with modern, light-hearted writing. While the first half mostly succeeds in being engaging and funny — especially with the idea of two friends trying to stop being single — the second half loses direction.

Some situations, like showing the same scenes play out with different women, and the small conflicts, work well early on. But after the interval, the film starts feeling old-fashioned and disconnected. The emotional scenes feel forced, and the subplot with Rajendra Prasad doesn’t add much. Even the heroine’s change of heart feels unconvincing, more like a formality than real emotion.

The ending could be better. It drags on with disconnected scenes and doesn’t give the feel-good closure that the film was aiming for.

However, Sree Vishnu’s strong performance holds the movie together. Vennela Kishore also delivers a few good laughs that brighten up the dull parts.

What Works:

Sree Vishnu’s natural comedy

Some fun moments mixed with good background music

Vennela Kishore’s comic timing

What Doesn’t:

Weakly written female lead

Few Forced emotional scenes

Verdict: Ready to Mingle with Audiences