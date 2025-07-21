"Shilpa Shirodkar Shot Dead": Mahesh Babu's Sister-in-Law Recalls Shocking Controversy

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, the sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu, was once rumored to have passed away while filming Raghuveer. In addition to Shilpa Shirodkar, Suresh Oberoi, Sudha Chandran, Mohnish Bahl, Aruna Irani, Gulshan Grover, and Prem Chopra, Suniel Shetty played the title role in the 1995 movie. There was a rumor that Shilpa had been shot dead during the movie's filming. At the actress's home, the news caused panic. Later, however, the filmmakers informed Shilpa that the incident was part of a movie promotion.

Shilpa Shirodkar recounted the miscommunication in a recent interview. "Kulu Manali is where I was. We didn't have cell phones back then, so my dad was attempting to call the motel. That's where Suniel Shetty and I were shooting. Because they were aware of the news, everyone who was watching the filming there was wondering if this was Shilpa or someone else," she added.

"There were about twenty to twenty-five missed calls when I returned to the room," Shilpa continued. My parents were alarmed by a newspaper headline reporting Shilpa Shirodkar's death.

However, the movie's producer later informed her that it was a marketing tactic. At the time, there was no PR activity or anything. Shilpa was the last to realize that this kind of stuff was going to occur. Shilpa also revealed that she wasn't really upset with this insane rumor because the movie did well at the box office.

