Sharwanand Set to Embrace Fatherhood Soon

Sharwanand, the well-known Tollywood star, needs no formal introduction. On June 3 this year, the Oke Oka Jeevitham star tied the knot with Rakshitha Reddy. And now, he is once again making headlines for a piece of exciting news on the personal front.

According to recent reports, Sharwanand is planning to fly to the USA to spend quality time with his wife, as the couple are expecting a baby in a few months.

Sharwanand has decided to take a temporary break from his film commitments. He has requested all his producers to postpone his projects for the time being, as per reliable sources. However, an official confirmation from Sharwanand regarding this matter is still pending.

Meanwhile, his recent films, Maha Samudram and Oke Oka Jeevitham, did not perform well at the box office. Nonetheless, he is diligently working on his upcoming film with director Sriram Adittya.