Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu OTT: Where to Watch the Movie Online Before Re-release

Tollywood fans living in the Telugu states will have a festival of re-releases coming at them in March. Starting with Sekhar Kammula's Godavari, movies are re-releasing across various genres for people to enjoy. Yugaaniki Okkadu, Yevade Subramanyam, and Ram Charan's Chirutha are a few of the films that will hit the screens again this March.

But, there is one movie that will have everyone's attention with its re-release and that is Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Released in 2013, the movie opened up to great reviews and has soon achieved cult status in Telugu cinema. Breaking the stereotypes of commercial Telugu cinema, director Srikanth Addala has taken two superstars and made them play normal characters in his emotional take on life and relationships.

Initially, it took a while for the movie to sync in the minds of people, and as more people started watching the movie, it earned its place in their hearts and has also achieved historic repeat value for a Telugu film. Stars Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati shed their images and surrendered themselves to Addala's vision. The result is a memorable blockbuster to be remembered for ages.

SVSC is one of the perfect movies to re-release as not just fans but even families who missed catching this movie in theatres might just decide to give this movie a try at the cinemas. Mickey J Meyer's soothing score and songs are one of the crucial reasons for the movie to attain cult status years after its release. It won't be a surprise if the movie breaks re-release records previously set by other stars' movies.

If you want to watch the movie on OTT before it hits the theatres, here's where the movie is streaming:

This Srikanth Addala directorial is currently streaming on three different platforms: JioHotstar, Aha, and Amazon Prime Video. Banked by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie has fetched him good money through streaming too as multiple OTT platforms had purchased its rights.

