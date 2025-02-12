Sankrantiki Vasthunnam Child Artist Revanth Bheemla's father files police case

Revanth Bhimla, the child artist who played the role of Bulliraja in the movie "Sankranthiki Vastunnam", has become a sensation in the Telugu film industry. The movie, which was released as a Sankranti gift, has become a huge success and has collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office.

However, Revanth's father, B. Srinivasa Rao, has expressed concern over the misuse of his son's name on social media platforms. He has pleaded with the public to stop misusing his son's name for promotional purposes.

In a recent post on Instagram, Srinivasa Rao stated that fake accounts have been created in Revanth's name and are being used for promotional purposes. He requested the public to refrain from misusing his son's name and to report any fake accounts to the authorities.

Srinivasa Rao also clarified that Revanth has only one official Instagram account and that any other accounts in his name are fake. He requested the public to follow only the official account and to ignore any other accounts.

Furthermore, Srinivasa Rao requested the public to keep his son's name out of politics and to not use his name for any political purposes.

"We have noticed that fake accounts have been created in Revanth's name and are being used for promotional purposes. We request the public to refrain from misusing his name and to report any fake accounts to the authorities," Srinivasa Rao said.

"We also request the public to keep Revanth's name out of politics and to not use his name for any political purposes. We are grateful for the love and support that Revanth has received from the public, and we request that you continue to support him in a positive manner," he added.

Revanth's father has also filed a complaint with the police regarding the misuse of his son's name on social media platforms.

It remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to Srinivasa Rao's plea and how they will tackle the issue of fake accounts on social media platforms.

Also read: Hyderabad’s Numaish Exhibition Extended till February 17