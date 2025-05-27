Samantha Steals Show at Vogue Beauty Awards, Enthralls Fans in Cut-Out Dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is experiencing immense joy due to the tremendous success of her first film as a producer, Subham. The movie, which released on a small note, surpassed expectations and ended up being one of the most profitable ventures in recent times. This victory had boosted Samantha's confidence before she prepared to shoot her second film under her production banner.

Titled Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha is all set to rule Telugu audiences' hearts once again with this movie, where she will be essaying the lead role. The actress is also in the news over her rumored relationship with director Raj Nidimoru. Incidentally, Samantha is going to act in Raj and DK's Netflix series, Rakt Brahmand.

In the midst of all this, Samantha recently captured attention with her impeccable outfit at the Vogue Beauty Awards. Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Phednekar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sara Tendulkar, and others also attended this event. Despite the starry presence, it was Samantha who managed to turn all the attention on her with her outfit choice. Dressed in a chocolate-brown-hued, body-fitted gown, Samantha proved once again why she continues to steal people's hearts with her ever-glowing charm.

The video of Samantha being present at the event and exuding grace and elegance together impressed audiences on social media, as the clip went viral in no time. Samantha's success as a producer was evident in her happy demeanor, which fans noted.

Samantha's radiant glow bowled Telugu cinema fans, and they declared that this is the happiest they had seen Samantha in ages while hoping that this charm on her face will continue for eternity. Some even wondered if Samantha should have been there at the Cannes Film Festival as well.

All in all, Samantha continues to shine bright on the biggest stage with each passing day, and fans can't wait to see her on the big screen once again.