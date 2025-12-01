Samantha’s Husband Raj Nidimoru: Net Worth 2025, Divorce with Shhyamali De-All You Need to Know

Raj Nidimoru has quietly become one of Indian cinema’s most inventive creators. While he often stays away from the limelight, his work in storytelling, his long creative partnership with Krishna D.K, and his recent personal life developments have brought him renewed public attention. Here is a detailed look at his journey.

Early Life and Education

Raj Nidimoru was born into a Telugu family in Andhra Pradesh and completed his engineering degree at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati. After graduation, he moved to the United States for work in the tech sector. It was during this period that his passion for filmmaking intensified and he eventually teamed up with Krishna D.K, who shared the same creative aspirations.

Entry Into Films

Raj and DK began their filmmaking journey as independent creators before transitioning to mainstream cinema. Their earliest works were experimental shorts and small features that eventually opened the door to larger projects. The duo is known today for a distinct storytelling approach blending humour, slick action, and unpredictable characters. Their filmography includes hits such as Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, and Stree. They later expanded into streaming, delivering major successes like The Family Man and Farzi.

Raj is widely respected in the industry for his writing, world building, and ability to blend genres. His partnership with DK remains one of the strongest and most stable creative collaborations in contemporary Indian entertainment.

Personal Life: Marriage, Divorce and New Beginnings

Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De for several years before the couple officially divorced in 2022. Despite maintaining a private life, their separation briefly made news because of Raj’s growing visibility as a filmmaker.

More recently, Raj has again been in the public eye due to strong speculation that he married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Reports claim the ceremony took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in the presence of close friends. While neither Raj nor Samantha has confirmed the marriage publicly, the rumours gained traction because of their increasing closeness.

Samantha has often spoken fondly of Raj during promotions for her film Subham, calling him a brilliant mind, someone who understands her as an artist, and a mentor who brings out her best. Their professional connection reportedly turned into a deeper relationship over the past year.

Net Worth and Professional Standing

Raj Nidimoru is estimated to have a net worth between 45 to 60 crore rupees, built through films, OTT projects, production ventures and international collaborations. With multiple high-profile projects lined up and growing demand for his brand of cinema, his financial and creative influence continues to rise.

From a tech professional in the US to a filmmaker shaping the direction of Indian long-format storytelling, Raj Nidimoru’s journey is one of perseverance, reinvention and constant evolution.