Samantha Reacts to Ram Charan’s Wax Statue with Dogs Rhyme and Shine

South Indian stars Ram Charan and Samantha have shared a lasting friendship over the years. Since their collaboration in Sukumar's Rangasthalam, they have maintained a friendly rapport, and recently, Charan showed his support for Samantha's latest production, Subham. The movie, released under her production banner Tralala Moving Pictures, has been garnering decent attention from audiences ever since its release.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham is not just a regular horror comedy, but it also subtly touches on important privileges that most men take for granted. Samantha has promoted the film rigorously alongside the cast. Despite a slow start at the box office, Samantha's debut production gained momentum last weekend, making it an overall hit.

Ever since her break from films, Samantha has stayed away from the limelight and only focused on her health. The actress is now back and will be working on two projects. One is Rakt Brahmand, and the other film is "Maa Inti Bangaram." The latter is from her own production house, and ever since the movie was announced, there has been hype on the film.

Samantha is active on social media, where she frequently reacts to and comments on posts from her work friends as well. After Upasana Konidela's post celebrating husband Ram Charan's wax statue launch in Madame Tussauds, Samantha dropped a comment on how the statue looked.

In his statue at Madame Tussauds, Charan was seen posing with both his dogs, and since Samantha is a known dog lover, this has captured her attention, and she couldn't help but highlight that in her comment. Ever since Samantha dropped the comment, fans have bombarded the replies, demanding a collaboration between Charan and Sam. Well, that remains a distant dream for now, as Samantha might decide upon which movies she wants to pick in Tollywood after the release of Maa Inti Bangaram.