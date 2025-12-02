Samantha-Raj Wedding: Shyyamali De's Friend Makes Shocking Claim!

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s recent wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu has unexpectedly sparked new discussion online about the legal status of his previous marriage to Shhyamali De. Although reports over the years suggested that Raj and Shhyamali had separated around 2022, a fresh claim from someone close to Shhyamali has triggered fresh speculation.

The conversation began after Shhyamali posted a reflective image of the Milky Way galaxy on Instagram, with a small highlighted dot and the words “We live here.” The message appeared contemplative and did not mention anyone directly. It was her first update after news of Raj and Samantha’s wedding surfaced.

Soon after, her friend Bhavna Tapadia reposted the same image and added a line of her own that quickly went viral. Bhavna wrote, “To all those who are asking me… last time I checked she was still married and the last time was NOW.” The comment, though not made by Shhyamali herself, has intensified online conversation around whether the previous marriage was legally finalised.

As of now, the situation remains based on unverified claims circulating on social media, with no direct comment from the individuals involved. With the filmmaker and his newlywed wife maintaining silence, the discussion continues to grow online as fans and observers await any formal clarity.