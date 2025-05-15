Samantha, Raj Nidimoru Fuel Live-In Rumours with Mumbai Apartment Hunt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke the internet on Wednesday when she posted a series of photos displaying her gratitude toward her fans for showering love on Subham. The movie, which was made on a modest budget, managed to impress target audiences and ended up fetching more than Rs.5 crores from the worldwide box office.

The superstardom of Samantha helped her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures' debut project, a resounding success, as the non-theatrical rights of Subham had also been sold for a huge amount. All in all, Samantha made a terrific start to her production dreams with Subham. Her next film, Maa Inti Bangaram, is also expected to rake in similar buzz before its release.

Amid the success of Subham, Samantha has ensured that the presence of Raj Nidimoru stays intact throughout the making of the movie. Raj and Samantha got closer during the filming of Family Man 2, and they subsequently made another show titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Although Samantha has not officially confirmed her relationship, fans have gathered enough hints to suggest a romance with Raj Nidimoru.

Also Read: All about Samantha's Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru - His Wife Shhyamali De, Daughter and Personal Details

After Samantha's pose, where she was seen posing with Raj Nidimoru on a flight, fans have confirmed that the two are in love. Now, speculations are going rife that both Samantha and Raj have begun apartment hunting in Mumbai. The duo are planning to live together. This is a significant step in their relationship, and just as she has been doing previously, Samantha will likely share more photos on her Instagram from her housewarming ceremony.

The source also confirms that Raj got officially divorced in 2022 and fell for Samantha after they collaborated together in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Furthermore, there is one confirmation that's emerging from sources. Raj doesn't have a daughter, and the recent picture where he was seen with a little girl is, in fact, his best friend Krishna DK's daughter.