Samantha Raj Nidimoru Detroit Diaries: Raj's Ex Wife Shhyamali De's Post Goes Viral

One of the most beautiful actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, frequently made news for her private life. The actress and Naga Chaitanya were wed. But after a few years of marriage, the couple parted ways because fate had other ideas. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are currently wed. However, there have been rumors that Sam has fallen in love with Raj Nidimoru once more; however, this has not been verified. Despite their silence on the subject, internet users were still persuaded that the couple had been dating after their romantic photo went viral recently.

A picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru went viral on July 8, 2025. Sam and Raj were spotted together in one of the pictures that the actress shared from Detroit, Michigan. The director was clutching the actress close as she flashed her million-dollar smile in the picture of Raj and Samantha strolling along the street.

Because the picture was too adorable to ignore, Samantha's admirers came to assume that she had fallen in love with Raj once more. In the midst of all, posts made by Raj's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, have gone viral. She wrote, "Been there, done that" in a post. completed that. She also published an article about dharma, and in another, she discussed the "Golden rule of life," which differs according to the religion. She dropped a picture of the book she was reading, which contained lessons about life, hurt, and pain.

There has been a lot of talk about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru during the past year. While filming Citadel: Honey Bunny, they reportedly fell in love with each other. According to a source, Raj and Sam only fell in love during the Citadel filming, and their breakup occurred in 2022. Additionally untrue were reports that Raj and Shhyamali had a daughter.