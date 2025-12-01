Samantha Confirms Wedding with Raj Nidimoru, Shares Emotional Update for Fans

Multiple reports on December 1 confirmed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple inside the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. While the news broke early in the day, Samantha initially stayed quiet. Hours later, she took to Instagram, sharing photos from the ceremony and ending the speculation.

Wearing a traditional red saree, Samantha looked radiant and graceful. The minimal jewellery, subtle makeup and neatly tied hair gave her a serene, classic bridal look that perfectly matched the simplicity of the temple setting. Her warm smile in the pictures reflected a sense of peace and fulfilment, making the images instantly go viral.

She kept her post simple with just “01.12.2025” as the caption, letting the photos speak for themselves. Known for guarding her personal life, Samantha had dropped hints over time without revealing much. With this post, she has now shared her joy with millions of fans across the world while still staying true to her preference for privacy.